Grand victory in Doda against BJP: AAP convener Kejriwal congratulates party

NEW DELHI: AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday congratulated the party for the victory in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda Assembly seat and opening its account in a fifth state.

Aam Aadmi Party candidate Mehraj Malik, a District Development Council (DDC) member, polled 23,228 votes against BJP's Gajay Singh Rana's 18,690 votes in the Doda assembly constituency.

In an interaction with Malik through video call, Kejriwal accepted his invitation to participate in a programme at Doda on October 10.

"Many congratulations on the grand victory of AAP candidate from Doda Mehraj Malik against the BJP. You fought the election very well. Congratulations to the entire party for having an MLA in the fifth state," Kejriwal said in a Hindi post on X.

Malik took his election certificate from the returning officer as Kejriwal watched on his phone and congratulated the newly elected party MLA.

Malik said he was inspired by Kejriwal and the work done by him in the national capital.

He said Kejriwal who brought about change in Delhi was a "ray of hope" for Jammu and Kashmir and AAP will march forward in the state.

AAP contested seven seats out of 90 in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly polls.

The Aam Aadmi Party, which is ruling Punjab and Delhi, also has MLAs in Gujarat and Goa.

It was granted the national party status last year.