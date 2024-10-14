Decoding Delhi drug puzzle

Source of drugs

Top officers of the Delhi Police told this newspaper that India’s drug trafficking problems have been exacerbated by its proximity to two notorious narcotics zones, the Golden Triangle and the Golden Crescent.

The Golden Triangle refers to the area where the borders of Thailand, Laos, and Myanmar meet at the confluence of the Ruak and Mekong rivers while the Golden Crescent, on the other hand, is a major global opium production region which spans across Afghanistan, Iran, and Pakistan, from where drugs are smuggled into the country through Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Rajasthan and Gujarat.

India’s geographical position is such that it is sandwiched between the Golden Crescent and the Golden Triangle.

Myanmar is the world’s second-largest illicit supplier of morphine and heroin, producing 80 per cent of the world’s heroin, which is then smuggled into the US, the UK, and China via sea routes in Laos, Vietnam, Thailand and India.

As per sources, Guwahati and Dimapur have seen a significant amount of heroin seizures that originated from the Golden Triangle. Myanmar’s heroin and meth are smuggled into India at two entry points, Moreh in Manipur, and Champai in Mizoram.

“Heroin comes from Afghanistan and the Golden Triangle. Charas comes from Nepal, Himachal, Uttarakhand and Jammu and Kashmir all hilly states. Cocaine comes from Latin America through human carriers by air route mainly. Then, there are synthetic drugs that are mainly coming through human carriers and couriers. So a variety of drugs are available in Delhi through these many channels,” a senior Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officer told this newspaper.

Interestingly, precursor chemicals such as ephedrine, acetic anhydride, and pseudoephedrine are sourced from locations in South India, including Chennai, and then transported to Kolkata and Guwahati via Delhi before being smuggled across the border to Myanmar, due to domestic security gaps.

From land, air, sea: Drugs infiltration According to the officers, the drugs supplied to the Delhi-NCR are not just for consumption but the city even acts as a major transit point for smuggling across north India.

The drug syndicates these days use couriers, parcels, and postal services to smuggle drugs and even deliver them. The increased use of couriers or postal services is directly linked to increased dark web activity in India.

“The quantity of drugs in parcels is usually limited to a few grams to avoid suspicion and interception by the law enforcement agencies,” a senior Delhi Police officer said.

Recently, the cops nabbed three people for procuring ganja from Odisha and smuggling it into the capital. They were three people a 45-year-old woman, a man in his twenties, and a teen girl, along with a few trolley bags a perfect camouflage of a happy-go family on a vacation.

But there was a twist in the story in reality, the trio was engaged in smuggling drugs from Odisha and selling them in the national capital. Their clever modus operandi, through which they easily evaded cops’ eyes, would have continued had the Crime Branch of the Delhi Police not received a crucial tip-off about some recent sale and supply of ganja in the city following which they caught them red-handed from a railway station in the city.

Another cartel discreetly smuggled “organic ganja” into Delhi all the way from Thailand. First, it reached Manipur through the international border, then the consignment was transported to Dimapur in Nagaland via road and then ultimately it reached the national capital by train.

What was more surprising was that the accused people used social media websites to contact their associates and take orders from their clients. Ultimately, the contraband was supplied taking the help of delivery services like Porter and Wefast.

In reference to the latest drug bust, through the interrogation of the accused people, it was revealed that the seized marijuana had originated from Phuket in Thailand while the rest of it had been smuggled from South America and some Middle East countries.

Even as law enforcement agencies have intensified their efforts to curb drug trafficking in the region, the drug trade continues to thrive, with traffickers adapting to law enforcement efforts and finding new ways to smuggle drugs.