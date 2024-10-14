Doctors renew shut-down call in support of RG Kar strike

NEW DELHI: Nearly two months after the suspension of the nationwide strike following the RG Kar incident, medicos have once again issued a national call to shut down all non-essential services, including outpatient departments (OPD) and planned surgeries, in support of the demands of West Bengal junior doctors who remain on a “fast unto death” in Kolkata.

This response came after three protesting doctors were admitted to the ICU following 160 hours of hunger strike, as their health parameters worsened.

The call for a countrywide boycott of medical services has been issued by the Federation of All India Medical Associations (FAIMA).

“As of early morning on October 13, three of our fellow doctors have been admitted to intensive care units (ICUs), their health critically compromised, simply because they sought justice and safety. After exhaustive discussions, we have unanimously decided that it is time to unite on a national scale,” said FAIMA.

“We had previously given an ultimatum to the West Bengal Chief Minister in a letter. However, no satisfactory action has been taken, forcing us to request Resident Doctors’ Associations (RDAs) and medical bodies to join us in our call,” FAIMA stated.