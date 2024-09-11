Delhi HC seeks NADA's stand on plea by wrestler Bajrang Punia against suspension

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday sought the stand of the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) on a petition by wrestler Bajrang Punia challenging his suspension.

Justice Sanjeev Narula issued notice to the agency on the plea which has been filed ahead of the Senior World Wrestling Championships to be held in Albania in October.

As the senior counsel appearing for the athlete pressed for an interim relief, the judge remarked that no formal application has been filed for the same.

"This is a classic case of hounding someone. World Championship is round the corner. I have to practice," senior advocate Rajiv Dutta said.

The court, however, questioned Punia on his refusal to submit a sample for the testing, asking, "how will they let you play if you don't test".

Punia's counsel asserted that there were issues concerning the use of an "outdated kit" and he has sought answers from authorities.