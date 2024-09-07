Bajrang Punia slams Brij Bhushan over remarks on Phogat’s disqualification

Olympic medallist and newly inducted Congress member Bajrang Punia responded to BJP leader and former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's remarks, after Singh claimed that wrestler Vinesh Phogat deserved to be disqualified from the Paris Olympics.

In an interview with India Today/Aaj Tak, Punia stated that Singh's remarks reflect his mindset, adding, "It wasn't just Vinesh's medal, it was a medal for 140 crore Indians. He is taking satisfaction in her loss."

Bajrang Punia further alleged that Vinesh Phogat's failure to secure a medal at the Paris Olympics had been a moment of national sorrow, but the BJP's IT Cell launched a campaign to mock and belittle her.

Punia questioned the patriotism of those who celebrated Vinesh Phogat's disqualification, asking whether they could truly be considered "deshbhakts." He stressed that he and others had been fighting for the country since childhood, while those who criticise them "dare to teach patriotism" and are involved in "molesting girls," he alleged.

BJP MP Brij Bhushan, against whom wrestlers levelled sexual allegation charges, has slammed Vinesh Phogat after she and Bajrang Punia joined Congress on Friday, ahead of the Haryana Assembly elections.

Bhushan alleged that the duo, who were the face of the wrestler's protest, getting a ticket to contest the Haryana Assembly elections makes it evident that the sexual harassment charges against him were all a political "conspiracy" against him.

The former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief also said that Phogat had cheated and she could not win a medal because "God has punished" her.

In his first response after Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia joined the Congress, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh accused Phogat of "cheating" by taking another wrestler's spot at the Olympics. Singh alleged that Phogat secured her place at the Games by creating a commotion, despite losing to another wrestler during trials, and claimed that her disqualification was justified.

Bhushan also said that he was ready to join and campaign for BJP if the party asks him to, He also said that any minor BJP candidate can defeat Phogat in Haryana.

Reacting sharply to these remarks, Punia accused Singh of committing a crime by naming Phogat in relation to the sexual harassment case. He criticised Singh for implying that Phogat should have slapped him if he had molested her. Punia added, "We never revealed which wrestler was molested. He committed a crime by taking Vinesh’s name." He further remarked, "If the girls had the courage to slap you back then, you would have been slapped many times."

Punia also accused the BJP of protecting Singh and using central agencies to target the wrestlers who spoke out against him. He highlighted Singh’s criminal history, including charges of theft and sedition, and said, "The BJP is supporting him. I have no hopes from PM Modi now. Agencies were used against me; I was banned on dope charges. I have no expectations from the WFI President," he said to India Today/ Aaj Tak

Explaining his decision to join the Congress, Punia credited the party, along with AAP and other opposition groups, for standing with the wrestlers during their protest. He clarified that he was not contesting in the Haryana Assembly elections and that only Vinesh Phogat would be running. Regarding a potential Rajya Sabha nomination, he said it would be up to the party to decide.

Voting for 90 assembly seats in Haryana will be held on October 5 and the counting is scheduled for October 8.

Phogat and Punia had been part of the wrestlers' protests in 2023, which led to Singh facing trial for sexual harassment, charges that he has denied, asserting that he was not in Delhi on the day of the alleged incident.