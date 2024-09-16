Despite Kejriwal's claim to resign, political drift to persist

On his release from the Tihar Jail after getting bail in a corruption case last Friday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal delivered a very passionate speech in front of the waiting television crews. He said that he has come out stronger to wage his battle against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and explained how he intends to fight with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led centre on the various fronts.

Nowhere during the passionate speech, however, did he mention how would his release contribute to governance of Delhi and ameliorate the miseries of the residents of the national Capital, which stands sunken in the monsoon rains. He had no words of condolence for the citizens who got drowned in the overflowing drains or electrocuted in the stagnant waters.

This received widespread criticism as people of Delhi are reeling under exceptional miseries and Kejriwal failing to take notice of the same was denounced from newspaper editorials to television debates. Following the criticism now he has said that he would resign as the Chief Minister.

Politically, Delhi being the nerve centre of the AAP, having started from here and first formed the government in the city, the party no further could allow the directionless drift. The question being increasingly asked was could AAP afford to go the polls with a ‘non-functional’ Chief Minister. Thus the announcement by Kejriwal to resign.

But in Kejriwal’s announcement there is more than what meets the eyes. Kejriwal said, “I want to give ‘agnipariksha’ after coming out of jail. I will become chief minister, Sisodia deputy CM only when people say we are honest.” He added that the new Chief Minister will be appointed and the decision would be taken at a cabinet meeting in the next two days.