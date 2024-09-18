Congress welcomes new CM, reminds her of progress under Dikshit

NEW DELHI: As the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) announced Atishi as the new chief minister of Delhi on Tuesday, state Congress extended its wishes to the incumbent to the office. However, the party did not forget to corner the development with accusations of misgovernance under the Arvind Kejriwal-led regime.

Speaking to reporters, Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav asked Atishi to rise to the occasion even though she will have a very short tenure as the head of the government.

“I extend best wishes to the new chief minister and I am hopeful that the problems of the public of Delhi will be resolved. Even though she will have just three months, she should rise to the occasion and don’t indulge into politicising everything which has become a habit with the AAP. She can’t sideline the problems of the people, as attacks on women have increased, and Delhi has become the ‘Rape Capital’ of the country. She should prioritize solving these issues,” Yadav said.

The Congress chief reminded AAP about the governance under the late CM Sheila Dixit who was the second women CM of Delhi. “Delhi had a very strong woman CM in Sheila Dikshit when Congress was in power, and she carried out unprecedented development works, but the Kejriwal government turned the clock back by several years and ruined the infrastructure through neglect and misgovernance in the past 12 years,” he said.