Current members may be retained in Atishi Cabinet, two new faces likely to join

NEW DELHI: All the sitting ministers will be retained in the new Delhi Cabinet led by Atishi while two new members may join the government, AAP sources said on Wednesday, ruling out any "experiment" as elections are just months away.

The sources said while incumbent Gopal Rai, Kailash Gehlot, Saurabh Bharadwaj and Imran Hussain will be retained, Karol Bagh MLA Vishesh Ravi or Kondli MLA Kuldeep Kumar could be among the new faces.

Atishi is likely to take oath as the chief minister of Delhi along with her ministers on September 21.

"Since the Assembly polls are approaching, not much experiment is expected in the selection of members of council of ministers and old faces will most certainly be retained while two new ministers could join in," said a party leader.

Kejriwal on Tuesday tendered his resignation to Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena and Atishi, who was earlier chosen as Leader of the AAP's legislature party in the Assembly, staked claim to form a new government.