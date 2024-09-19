Delhi L-G proposes swearing-in of Atishi on September 21

NEW DELHI: A day after Arvind Kejriwal resigned as chief minister and Atishi staked claim to form a new government, L-G VK Saxena on Wednesday proposed September 21 as the date for the swearing-in of the CM-designate in a communication to President Droupadi Murmu. The L-G has sent Kejriwal’s resignation to Murmu.

The oath-taking ceremony is likely to be held in Raj Niwas and is expected to be a low-key affair given the circumstances of Kejriwal’s resignation.

Meanwhile, the AAP has said that Kejriwal will give up all government facilities, including security, and move out of his official residence in 15 days.

According to AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, the first thing Kejriwal talked about after stepping down was to vacate his official residence. He will stay in Delhi, and a search for suitable accommodation is on.

It was said that Kejriwal would vacate the 6, Flagstaff Road bungalow within a week. The party later clarified that it would be vacated in 15 days. As per the rules, the AAP national convener must vacate the official bungalow within a month of his resignation. The national capital has no official chief minister residence, and previous chief ministers have lived at different locations.