Kejriwal to kick off campaign today with first roadshow in Jagadhri

CHANDIGARH: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo and former chief minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal will start campaigning in Haryana on Friday with a first roadshow in the Jagadhri assembly constituency. He will address 13 rallies in 11 districts of the state.

AAP National General Secretary (Organisation) Dr Sandeep Pathak said, “Now Arvind Kejriwal is fully prepared for the election campaign in Haryana. Kejriwal will start the election campaign in Haryana on September 20. He will do his first roadshow in the Jagadhri assembly constituency of Yamunanagar. After Jagadhari, Kejriwal will also campaign in Dabwali, Rania, Bhiwani, Meham, Pundri, Kalayat, Rewari, Dadri, Assandh, Ballabgarh and Badra.”

“Currently, he will campaign in 11 districts, where he will have 13 programmes. His schedule after this will be shared with the media in the coming days,’’ he added.

He said that if one would look at the politics of Haryana, it is very clear that this time BJP is going to be completely wiped out from Haryana. The BJP government has been in power in Haryana for the last 10 years.

“The BJP itself did not trust its Chief Minister, so they removed Manohar Lal Khattar from the post of Chief Minister and made Nayab Singh Saini the new Chief Minister. This question arises: why did BJP need to bring in a new Chief Minister in the last year?” he claimed.