Delhi Assembly Speaker announces formation of three crucial financial committees, including PAC

NEW DELHI: Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta on Tuesday announced the formation of three crucial financial committees, including Public Accounts Committee (PAC) which which will examine the CAG reports presented recently in the House, Committee on Government Undertakings, and Committee on Estimates. The three nine-member committees have six ruling BJP MLAs and three from the opposition Aam Aadmi Party.

This comes on the same day when the 8th out of 14 reports of the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India, which were pending to be tabled in the House under the previous Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, tabled in the House. These financial committees play a vital role in scrutinising the financial operations of the Delhi government, ensuring transparency and accountability in public spending.

The PAC members will be BJP MLAs Ajay Mahawar, Arvinder Singh Lovely, Kailash Gahlot, Raj Kumar Chauhan, Satish Upadhyay and Shikha Rai. AAP MLAs, including Leader of Opposition Atishi, Kuldeep Kumar and Virendra Singh Kadiyan will also be members of the panel.