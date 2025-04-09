Delhi hospitals gear up for heat stroke cases

NEW DELHI: With the onset of extreme summer temperatures and a heat wave alert issued for Delhi-NCR, hospitals across the capital are preparing to tackle the anticipated surge in heat stroke cases.

Dr Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital, which had set up a dedicated heat stroke unit last year, has reactivated the facility in anticipation of rising admissions. Doctors at the hospital say heat stroke is becoming increasingly common in Delhi, and immediate intervention is crucial to avoid organ failure or death.

The hospital has restarted a special ward within its emergency department, equipped with two large tubs filled with 50 kilograms of ice each.

Patients suffering from severe heat stroke will be immersed in these tubs to rapidly reduce their body temperature, a critical step in preventing fatal complications.

According to government estimates, 25 patients lost their lives to heat stroke in the national capital last year. However, independent organisations claim the actual toll was significantly higher, estimating around 300 deaths.