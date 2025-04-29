Delhi records hottest, most polluted April in three years amid rain deficit: IMD, CPCB

NEW DELHI: A persistent lack of rain and dry westerly winds have pushed Delhi's April temperatures and pollution levels to their highest in three years.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the capital's average maximum temperature for April this year was 39 degrees Celsius, 2.5 notches above the long-period average (LPA) - making it the hottest April since 2022, when the average was 40.4 degrees Celsius.

The average minimum temperature also rose to 21.8 degrees Celsius, 0.5 degree Celsius above normal, marking the warmest April nights since 2022.

An IMD official said that above-normal temperatures were recorded across large parts of northwest India due to a lack of western disturbances and rainfall.

"Delhi-NCR saw very limited rain activity. Most days recorded maximum temperatures above normal, particularly during the second week of April, which saw three consecutive heatwave days," the official said.

The three consecutive heatwave days -- April 7 to 9-- met IMD's criteria: maximum temperature over 40 degrees Celsius and a deviation of at least 4.5 degrees Celsius above normal.

While April 2022 saw 11 such days, the capital reported no heatwave days in April 2023 or 2024.

The rainfall deficit was stark.

Delhi received only 0.7 mm of rain in April, against an LPA of 16.3 mm. By comparison, the city recorded 7.5 mm in April 2024, 19.4 mm in 2023, and just 0.3 mm in 2022.

The near-total absence of rainfall and cloud cover contributed not only to soaring temperatures but also to worsening air quality.

"Dry and dusty conditions have dominated, with no significant rain spell to offer relief or help settle pollutants," said Mahesh Palawat, vice president at Skymet.

"While a western disturbance may bring some cloudiness and rain at the beginning of May, the relief will be short-lived. Above-normal temperatures are likely to return from the second week," he said.