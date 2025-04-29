Parliament security breach: Delhi HC to hear bail pleas of two accused on May 7

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday said it would hear on May 7 the bail pleas of two accused arrested in the 2023 Parliament security breach case.

A bench of Justices Subramonium Prasad and Harish Vaidyanathan Shankar, before whom the bail pleas were listed for hearing on Tuesday, was informed by the prosecutor that an additional solicitor general has to argue on behalf of the prosecution and he was unavailable today.

Accepting the request for adjournment on behalf of the prosecution, the court said it would hear on May 7 the bail pleas of Neelam Azad, the sole woman accused in the case, and Mahesh Kumawat.

The counsel for Azad opposed the adjournment request saying "it was a delaying tactics" and such a conduct was not good for the country.

The court, however, shot back saying, "enough, you have irritated us".

Earlier, the high court had asked the police to explain whether carrying or using a smoke canister, which is not lethal, is covered under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) for the offence of terrorist activities.

In a major security breach on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack, accused Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D allegedly jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery during Zero Hour, released yellow gas from canisters and shouted slogans before they were overpowered by some MPs.

Around the same time, two other accused -- Amol Shinde and Azad -- allegedly sprayed coloured gas from canisters while shouting "tanashahi nahi chalegi" outside Parliament premises.