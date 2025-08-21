Delhi CM's attacker sent to five days' police custody

NEW DELHI: The man accused of attacking Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta during a public hearing event at her residence has been remanded to five days of police custody.

The accused Sakriya Rajeshbhai Khimjibhai, a Gujarat native was produced before a magistrate at a residence in Dwarka, bypassing the usual proceedings at Tis Hazari Court.

Delhi Police have booked Khimjibhai under Section 109(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (attempt to murder), along with charges of assaulting and obstructing a public servant in the discharge of duty.

The incident took place on Wednesday morning during a public grievance hearing.

Preliminary investigation revealed the accused arrived in Delhi two days before the incident and was staying in the Civil Lines area.