MHA accords ‘Z’ category of CRPF security cover to Delhi CM Rekha Gupta

The decision has come following an alleged attack on her during a public hearing named 'Jan Sunvai' on Wednesday, sources in the Ministry said.
NEW DELHI: The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), after a review, has decided to accord Z-category security cover of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) to Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, sources said on Thursday.

The decision has come following an alleged attack on her during a public hearing named 'Jan Sunvai' on Wednesday, sources in the Ministry said. They added that the incident raised concerns about her safety, especially given the politically charged environment in the national capital.

According to officials, the CRPF security personnel reached the Chief Minister's residence following the MHA decision to take charge of the responsibility from the Delhi police. Additional deployment has also been made in and around the CM's residence and office to ensure round-the-clock protection, they added.

Delhi CM's attacker sent to five days' police custody

Earlier, the Delhi Police was providing security to the Delhi CM.

Z-category security is one of the highest levels of protection provided by the Central Government and typically includes an escort of more than 20 personnel, along with close proximity guards, drivers, and escort vehicles. It is accorded only to individuals facing a high threat perception.

Gupta, who assumed office as Delhi Chief Minister on February 20 this year, has been holding frequent 'Jan Sunvai' sessions as part of her public outreach programme. Security agencies had already been reviewing her threat perception, and Wednesday's incident prompted the Centre to upgrade her protection level immediately.

