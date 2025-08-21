MHA accords ‘Z’ category of CRPF security cover to Delhi CM Rekha Gupta

NEW DELHI: The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), after a review, has decided to accord Z-category security cover of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) to Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, sources said on Thursday.

The decision has come following an alleged attack on her during a public hearing named 'Jan Sunvai' on Wednesday, sources in the Ministry said. They added that the incident raised concerns about her safety, especially given the politically charged environment in the national capital.

According to officials, the CRPF security personnel reached the Chief Minister's residence following the MHA decision to take charge of the responsibility from the Delhi police. Additional deployment has also been made in and around the CM's residence and office to ensure round-the-clock protection, they added.