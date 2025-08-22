Accused wanted to speak to Delhi CM on stray dogs as probe widens

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has widened its probe into the attack on Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and is checking the social media accounts of the accused, apart from his movements from Rajkot to Delhi, including his travel routes and the places he visited before reaching the national capital.

Gupta was attacked on Wednesday morning during a ‘Jan Sunwai’ programme at her official residence in Civil Lines. The accused, Rajeshbhai Khimjibhai Sakariya (41), an auto-rickshaw driver from Rajkot, was caught at the spot and taken to the police station.

So far, it has come out that Sakariya wanted to meet the CM about the lives of three lakh stray dogs in the city. This is being verified, and investigators are looking into whether there was any conspiracy behind the attack. He is said to keep several dogs in his village.

Photos and videos on his phone suggest that he visited Ayodhya in May. It has also been found that he staged a protest earlier this year in Rajkot in support of stray animals.

Police said they are in touch with their Rajkot counterparts. Central agencies, including the Intelligence Bureau, are also questioning Sakariya. His phone and online activity are being examined. He may be taken back to his village in Gujarat for further inquiries.