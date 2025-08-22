School in Delhi's Dwarka evacuated after bomb threat

Maxfort School in Sector 7, Dwarka, Delhi, was evacuated on Friday morning following a bomb threat received via email, officials said.

The Delhi Fire Service (DFS) was alerted at around 7:05 a.m., prompting an immediate response. Police personnel, bomb disposal squads, and fire tenders quickly arrived at the scene and began a thorough search of the premises.

“All students and staff have been safely evacuated, and extensive checks are being carried out to ensure everyone’s safety,” a senior official said.

On Thursday, at least six schools in the national capital received bomb threats via email. On Monday, 32 schools received hoax threats, followed by another round targeting nearly 50 schools on Wednesday.

Authorities continue to investigate the source of the emails, while security measures at schools across the city have been intensified.

Further details are awaited.