Satish Golcha takes charge as new Police Commissioner

NEW DELHI: Senior IPS officer Satish Golcha assumed charge as the 26th Commissioner of Delhi Police on Friday, taking over at the police headquarters.

Following his appointment, Golcha met with Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. A 1992-batch officer from the Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territories (AGMUT) Cadre, Golcha previously served as the Director General of Delhi Prisons since May 1, 2024.

His appointment came a day after Gupta was allegedly attacked during a public hearing at her official residence.

In a notification issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), Golcha’s appointment as Commissioner was confirmed with immediate effect. The order stated, “With the approval of the competent authority, Satish Golcha, IPS (AGMUT: 1992), presently posted as Director General (Prisons), is hereby appointed to the post of Commissioner of Police, Delhi, until further orders.”

Golcha has a wealth of experience within the Delhi Police, having previously held key positions such as Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) during the 2020 northeast Delhi riots, which saw 53 deaths and over 700 injuries. Additionally, he served as Special Commissioner of Police (Intelligence) and head of the Crime Branch. He was also the Director General of Police (DGP) in Arunachal Pradesh from February 2022 to June 2023.