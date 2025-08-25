Govt withdraws CRPF from CM Gupta's security just four days after deployment; Delhi police takes over protection

The Central government has withdrawn the Z category CRPF security cover for Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, just days after it was granted following an attack on her during a public meeting.

Official sources confirmed that the Delhi Police has now been tasked with ensuring her security.

The Delhi CM was assaulted on August 20 during a ‘Jan Sunwai’ at her Civil Lines camp office. Her office called it a “well-planned conspiracy to kill her.” In response, the Union Home Ministry had directed the CRPF to provide Z category protection.

However, before the formal order for CRPF deployment was issued, the plan was reversed, and the force was pulled back.

Two people have been arrested so far in connection with the attack, including the prime accused, 41-year-old Sakriya Rajeshbhai Khimji, an auto-rickshaw driver from Rajkot, Gujarat.