Six months on, capital awaits change

The honeymoon period of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Delhi has drawn to a close as it completes six months in office this August. The saffron party formed government in the capital after a gap of 27 years, riding on a wave of anti-incumbency against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which held its sway for a decade. The BJP’s campaign was built on ambitious promises to overhaul Delhi’s crumbling infrastructure, restore faith in public services, and deliver the kind of large-scale development that the capital has long demanded.

BJP leaders spoke of nothing short of a transformation — cleaner air, faster buses, better hospitals, and a capital city that would finally match its global aspirations. Half a year later, however, the results are mixed at best. From tackling pollution and pushing for electric mobility to addressing water shortage, health infrastructure gaps, and the crisis of public transport, its performance has been under close scrutiny.

However, the city still gasps under pollution, hospitals remain understaffed, and the much-hyped electric mobility drive struggles with delays. The new dispensation finds itself not only in the shadow of AAP’s legacy but also under pressure to prove that its promises were not just another round of slogans.