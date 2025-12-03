Delhi unfurls Red Carpet as Putin returns to strengthen arc of ties

NEW DELHI: The national capital is all set to roll out the red carpet as Russian President Vladimir Putin arrives from Moscow on Thursday for a tightly packed two-day state visit laced with high-level diplomacy, economic negotiations and ceremonial grandeur.

His first India trip in four years, the visit is designed to inject fresh momentum into the India–Russia partnership at a time of shifting geopolitical alignments.

Putin touches down in the capital on Thursday evening, followed by a private dinner with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a signal of the political weight both sides are placing on the engagement and their ties.

The formal proceedings begin on Friday with a ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhawan, after which Putin will pay homage at Rajghat before heading into talks with Modi for the 23rd India–Russia annual summit. At the heart of the summit is an ambitious effort to accelerate an India–EAEU free trade agreement.

Both leaders are expected to set a clear timeline for negotiations with the Eurasian Economic Union, comprising Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Armenia, and Kyrgyzstan, a pact New Delhi hopes will help narrow a widening trade imbalance.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and his Russian counterpart Andrei Belousov will co-chair the 22nd India–Russia Inter-Governmental Commission on Military & Military Technical Cooperation in New Delhi on Thursday. The meeting will review the full spectrum of bilateral defence ties

A high-powered Russian delegation, including Maxim Oreshkin, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Presidential Executive Office; Economic Development Minister Maxim Reshetnikov; Agriculture Minister Oksana Lut; Health Minister Mikhail Murashko; Deputy Industry and Trade Minister Alexey Gruzdev; and Deputy Digital Development Minister Sergey Kuchushev will lead an economic outreach push at a dedicated business meet on Friday.