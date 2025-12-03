Putin–Modi meet: What to know about India’s oil imports, defence talks and geopolitical stakes

Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit India this week for a summit focused on strengthening economic, defence and energy ties, a trip that will also test New Delhi’s effort to balance its relations with Moscow and Washington as the war in Ukraine continues.

Putin is due to arrive on Thursday and hold talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, with both sides expected to review bilateral cooperation, discuss key regional issues and sign a series of government and commercial agreements, officials said.

India has continued to purchase discounted Russian oil despite US claiming that the trade helps sustain Moscow’s revenues during the Ukraine war. US President Donald Trump has also imposed an additional 25% tariff on Indian goods, taking total duties to 50% in retaliation.

New Delhi has defended its oil purchases, saying the its energy choices guided by consumer interest amid global price volatility and to meet the growing energy demands of its 1.4 billion people.

Putin last visited India in 2021. Modi was in Moscow last year, and the two leaders briefly met in September in China during a Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit.