Bars, restaurants across Delhi review safety protocols after Goa fire tragedy

NEW DELHI: Following a deadly blaze at a nightclub in Goa that claimed 25 lives, bars and restaurants across the capital are stepping up preparations to prevent a similar disaster. Management teams at several nightlife venues said they are reviewing safety protocols, inspecting equipment and exits, and training staff to respond swiftly in case of emergencies.

Rohit Mehta, bar manager in Connaught Place, said, “We’ve double-checked all our fire extinguishers—every unit has been serviced in the last month. We also rearranged tables so corridors and emergency exits remain clear. On busy nights, we will limit crowd size to avoid congestion near doors.”

At a rooftop restaurant in Mehrauli, manager Anjali Kapoor said staff will now run a quick safety drill at the start of every shift. “Every employee knows how to use the extinguishers and where the fire exits are,” she said. “We also switch off non-essential electrical equipment at closing time to reduce risk.”

Manpreet Singh, treasurer of the National Restaurant Association of India, stressed that establishments hosting social gatherings must prioritise fire-safety measures without compromise. He said operators of clubs, bars and restaurants have a responsibility to strictly follow safety norms to minimise risk. Singh noted that structural precautions are crucial in preventing casualties during emergencies. “When you run a club, bar or restaurant, it is essential that fire safety norms are followed. One of the most important factors is ensuring there are enough exits so people can escape easily,” he said.

He added that regulating crowd flow and density is equally critical, especially in venues where patrons stand or move around. “In restaurants, seating limits the number of people. But in clubs and bars, overcrowding can lead to a stampede-like situation during an evacuation. There should be no obstructions near doors, and exits must always remain clear,” he said.