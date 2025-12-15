Delhi gasps as AQI touches 498; airport issue advisories as region engulfed in thick smog

Delhi remained enveloped in a thick layer of smog on Monday as air pollution levels worsened, with the city’s average Air Quality Index (AQI) settling at 498, firmly within the higher end of the ‘severe’ category.
Out of 40 air quality monitoring stations across the capital, 38 reported ‘severe’ air quality, while two stations recorded ‘very poor’ levels. Jahangirpuri emerged as the most polluted area, registering an AQI of 498, the highest among all stations.
As per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), an AQI reading between 401 and 500 is classified as ‘severe’, posing serious health risks.
On Sunday, Delhi’s AQI had already surged to 461, marking the city’s most polluted day of the winter season and the second-worst air quality recorded in December so far.
Pollution levels were further aggravated by unfavourable meteorological conditions.
Weak surface winds and low temperatures prevented the dispersion of pollutants, allowing them to remain trapped close to the ground. The Wazirpur monitoring station recorded the maximum possible AQI value of 500 during the day, beyond which the CPCB does not register data.
According to the Air Quality Early Warning System (AQEWS), Delhi’s air quality is expected to remain in the ‘severe’ category in the immediate term, with conditions likely to hover in the ‘very poor’ range over the next six days.
Delhi airport issue travel advisory
In view of the deteriorating weather conditions, Delhi airport issued an advisory on Monday morning informing passengers of possible delays in flight operations. Flyers have been advised to contact their respective airlines before leaving for the airport.
"Due to dense fog, flight operations may experience disruptions. We are working closely with all stakeholders to minimise inconvenience to passengers. For the latest flight updates, passengers are advised to contact their respective airlines. We sincerely regret any inconvenience caused," it said in a post on social media platform X.
IndiGo, which has recently experienced significant flight disruptions over the past week or so, has also issued a travel advisory.
"Low visibility and fog over #Delhi will impact flight schedules. We're keeping a close watch on the weather and doing our best to get you where you need to be, safely and smoothly. We request you to stay updated on your flight status via our website or app. Be assured, our teams are here to assist you at every step and ensure support," the carrier said in an X post.