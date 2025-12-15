Delhi gasps as AQI touches 498; airport issue advisories as region engulfed in thick smog

Delhi remained enveloped in a thick layer of smog on Monday as air pollution levels worsened, with the city’s average Air Quality Index (AQI) settling at 498, firmly within the higher end of the ‘severe’ category.

Out of 40 air quality monitoring stations across the capital, 38 reported ‘severe’ air quality, while two stations recorded ‘very poor’ levels. Jahangirpuri emerged as the most polluted area, registering an AQI of 498, the highest among all stations.

As per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), an AQI reading between 401 and 500 is classified as ‘severe’, posing serious health risks.

On Sunday, Delhi’s AQI had already surged to 461, marking the city’s most polluted day of the winter season and the second-worst air quality recorded in December so far.

Pollution levels were further aggravated by unfavourable meteorological conditions.