Delhi air quality remains ‘very poor’, AQI at 378

Delhi continued to choke under hazardous air conditions on Tuesday, with the city’s overall Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 378 around 8 am, placing it in the ‘very poor’ category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

While this marked a marginal improvement from Monday evening, when the AQI touched 427 in the ‘severe’ range, pollution levels remained alarmingly high across large parts of the national capital. A thick layer of smog reduced visibility and caused breathing discomfort for residents and visitors alike.

Several key locations reported critical air quality levels. India Gate recorded an AQI of 380, while Sarai Kale Khan stood at 359, both categorised as ‘very poor’. Ghazipur and Anand Vihar remained among the worst-hit areas, with AQI levels hovering around 410, falling in the ‘severe’ category.

As per CPCB standards, an AQI between 301 and 400 is classified as ‘very poor’, while 401 to 500 is considered ‘severe’.

In response to the continuing air quality crisis, the Delhi government has directed schools to shift fully to online classes for students up to Class 5 until further notice, suspending the hybrid mode to minimise children’s exposure to toxic air.