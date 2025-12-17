'Only BS-IV and above': SC tightens curbs on older vehicles in Delhi-NCR amid pollution crisis

The Supreme Court on Wednesday tightened restrictions on older vehicles in Delhi-NCR amid severe air pollution, modifying its earlier order to say that only BS-IV and above vehicles would be exempt from coercive action.

Notably, the top court, in its order on August 12, had earlier directed that no action be taken against 10-year-old diesel and 15-year-old petrol vehicles in the region.

On Wednesday, a bench headed by Chief Justice Surya Kant issued a slew of directions and asked the NHAI and the MCD to consider either temporary closing or relocating the nine toll plazas at borders of the national capital to ease usual massive traffic congestion.

The top court described the pollution crisis as an "annual feature" and called for pragmatic and practical solutions to tackle the menace.

It, however, refused to interfere with the Delhi government's decision to close schools for students from nursery to Class 5, holding that no further tinkering was required as the winter break was already approaching.

In an effort to ease vehicular congestion at Delhi's borders, the bench asked the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to consider shifting or temporarily closing nine toll plazas located at entry points to the capital.

The MCD was specifically directed to take a decision within one week on whether these toll plazas could be shut temporarily to facilitate smoother traffic flow and reduce vehicular emissions.