Delhi-NCR enveloped in severe smog as residents await winter relief from western disturbance

NEW DELHI: Residents of Delhi-NCR, battling severe air pollution, are now looking to changing weather conditions for relief, with a strong Western Disturbance (WD) expected to hit North India after December 20, bringing snowfall to the Himalayas and icy winds that could help disperse pollutants.

WD is a weather system that brings rain, snow, and cooler weather to parts of India, especially in winter.

North India woke up to a thick layer of smog covering the region. This appears to be the largest fog coverage of the season so far, pushing the Air Quality Index (AQI) into the severe category. The current PM2.5 AQI in the range of 324 to 471 and PM10 AQI is in the range of 328 to 777.

The smog will likely persist throughout the day or into the next day, keeping the AQI in the severe category.

According to meteorologists, after two consecutive weak WD that only created smog and low wind speeds, the next WD is expected to increase wind speed after December 20 and produce heavy snowfall over the Himalayas. This will trigger icy winds over the plains of North India starting December 22.

Amidst the severe air pollution, leaders in the Lok Sabha will hold a debate on pollution today under Rule 193. The Congress party and other opposition parties have been demanding this discussion both inside and outside Parliament.

Earlier, the government implemented strict measures, including a complete ban on construction and demolition activities, as well as prohibiting the entry of BSIV engine vehicles. These measures will affect approximately 1.15 million vehicles in Delhi-NCR, allowing only 1.2 million vehicles with BS VI engines to enter the city.

The Delhi government took these strict measures after studies found that vehicles are responsible for 19.7 percent of PM10 and 25.1 percent of PM2.5 pollution during the winter months.