‘MCD not shutting down toll plazas’

NEW DELHI: With the capital reeling under rising pollution levels, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday accused the BJP of not shutting down toll plazas.

AAP Delhi unit chief Saurabh Bharadwaj pointed out that despite a Supreme Court ban on toll tax collection within Delhi, vehicles are still being stopped at toll plazas, leading to congestion, avoidable emissions and a steady deterioration of air quality across the city.

Taking to social media platform X, he wrote: “Hopeless Situation. Against the directions of Hon’ble Supreme Court, vehicles are being stopped for collecting toll tax at all tolls. These toll barriers around Delhi have become Hotspots for spreading pollution in Delhi. Why can’t the BJP ruled MCD & Delhi Govt do their basic works instead of nautanki?”

Sharing a video from the Ghazipur toll plaza, Bharadwaj highlighted the on-ground reality through an AAP member who visited the site. In the video, the AAP member said that Delhi was in a dire state, with the city battling severe pollution on one hand while the BJP-run MCD remained focused on collecting money at toll points on the other.