With Delhi debacle, what happens to AAP's national ambitions

NEW DELHI: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)'s first-ever defeat in the Delhi Assembly elections since its emergence has certainly hurt the party's national ambitions.

With this dramatic loss in its first citadel, party convener Arvind Kejriwal, who was once discussed in the power corridors as a potential Prime Ministerial candidate, is expected to have a tough time while bargaining for its share with the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc partners.

A former AAP leader said that after the drubbing in Haryana, the setback in Delhi leaves the party leadership on a sticky wicket and makes it difficult for Kejriwal to assert his position in the INDIA bloc. The AAP managed to get just 1.76 per cent of vote share despite contesting all 90 assembly constituencies in Haryana.

With a significant electoral debut in December 2013 when it had won 28 seats in Delhi, the political startup, riding high mainly on clean governance, successfully positioned itself as the crusader, which could reshape the contours of Indian politics in the coming years.

The 49-day government further strengthened the faith of city electorates, who were probably tired of voting for traditional players; the Congress and BJP.

The formula worked and the AAP sent the nation into a frenzy in 2015 as it wiped out the saffron party and also the grand old party, which had ruled over Delhi 15 years in a row.