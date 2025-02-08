Delhi

BJP secures majority in Delhi, wins 40 out of 70 assembly seats

The saffron party is also leading in 8 seats, while the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP has secured a total of 17 seats and is leading in five more, the EC data showed.
BJP workers celebrate outside the Delhi BJP office in New Delhi on Saturday.(Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
NEW DELHI: The BJP has secured a majority in the Delhi Assembly elections, winning 40 out of 70 seats, according to the Election Commission.

AAP's top leaders, including national convenor and former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, Saurabh Bharadwaj and Satyendar Jain, have lost their elections.

Delhi turns to 'double-engine' sarkar: How BJP ended its 27-year drought

Kejriwal lost the high-profile New Delhi seat to BJP's Parvesh Verma by a margin of 4,089 votes.

The Bharatiya Janata Party is poised to form a government in Delhi after more than 26 years, with the latest EC trends showing the BJP leading in 48 out of Delhi's 70 seats, while AAP is ahead in 22.

Former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia conceded defeat by 675 votes to BJP's Tarvinder Singh Marwah in Jangpura.

Parvesh Verma, the son of former chief minister Sahib Singh Verma, told reporters that the credit for his victory belonged to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the people of Delhi.

Results LIVE | BJP sweeps Delhi, ends AAP's 12-year rule as Kejriwal, Sisodia lose; Modi says development won
