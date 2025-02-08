BJP secures majority in Delhi, wins 40 out of 70 assembly seats

NEW DELHI: The BJP has secured a majority in the Delhi Assembly elections, winning 40 out of 70 seats, according to the Election Commission.

The saffron party is also leading in 8 seats, while the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP has secured a total of 17 seats and is leading in five more, the EC data showed.

AAP's top leaders, including national convenor and former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, Saurabh Bharadwaj and Satyendar Jain, have lost their elections.