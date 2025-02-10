New BJP MLAs meet top party leaders, visit Delhi Lt Governor

NEW DELHI: A day after it recorded an unprecedented victory in the Delhi assembly polls, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva on Sunday met with the newly-elected MLAs to discuss the post-poll scenario across the national capital. The Delhi BJP president also wrote a letter to the L-G seeking an appointment to meet him with the MLAs and Delhi MPs.

The meeting was also attended by BJP national secretary BL Santosh, Delhi BJP election in-charge Baijayant Jay Panda, Delhi BJP co-in-charge Alka Gurjar and Atul Garg, and other top leaders. Most MPs also participated in the scheduled parliamentary meetings alongwith MLAs from their area.

Senior leaders provided the MLAs with guidance on working within proper organisational and administrative frameworks. They also emphasised that all MLAs should maintain complete transparency in their actions.

During the meetings, the leaders drew attention to PM Narendra Modi’s victory message from Saturday evening, saying without wasting time, efforts should begin to build a ‘developed Delhi’, in line with the Prime Minister’s vision.

Meanwhile, a delegation of BJP’s winning candidates paid a courtesy visit to L-G Saxena, party officials said.

The delegation included Parvesh Verma, who beat Arvind Kejriwal in New Delhi, Bijwasan MLA Kailash Gahlot, and Arvinder Singh Lovely, who has been elected from Gandhi Nagar. A BJP leader said, “It was a courtesy meeting with the L-G after winning the assembly elections.”

Meanwhile, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva has written to Saxena, seeking appointment for a meeting with the 48 newly-elected BJP MLAs and seven MPs from Delhi.

“I, along with the BJP MPs from Delhi and our newly-elected 48 MLAs, wish to meet you at an early date. Please allow an appointment at your earliest convenience,” the Delhi BJP chief wrote.