UPSC aspirants' drowning: Delhi court grants bail to coaching centre CEO, coordinator

Three civil service aspirants died after the basement of the building housing the coaching was flooded following heavy rain in central Delhi's Old Rajinder Nagar on July 27.
Security personnel stand guard near Rau's IAS study circle after three civil services aspirants died when the basement of the coaching centre was flooded following heavy rain, in New Delhi.File Photo |PTI
New Delhi: A Delhi court on Monday granted bail to RAU's IAS Study Circle former CEO Abhishek Gupta and coordinator Deshpal Singh in a case related to the drowning of three aspirants at the basement of the coaching centre in Old Rajinder Nagar in July 2024.

Principal district and sessions judge Anju Bajaj Chandna granted bail to the accused persons on a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh with two sureties of the like amount. They were on interim bail till now.

"Accused/applicant Abhishek Gupta and Deshpal Singh are admitted to regular bail on furnishing personal bonds in the sum of Rs 1 lakh with two sureties of the like amount to the satisfaction of the trial court," said the court.

The CBI filed a case for various offences, including criminal negligence, dereliction of duties and corrupt practices indulged in by any person, including officials of the local authorities.

Three civil service aspirants -- Shreya Yadav (25) from Uttar Pradesh, Tanya Soni (25) from Telangana and Nevin Delvin (24) from Kerala -- died after the basement of the building housing the coaching was flooded following heavy rain in central Delhi's Old Rajinder Nagar on July 27.

