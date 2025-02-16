High-level committee begins probe into New Delhi railway station stampede that killed 18 people

NEW DELHI: The tragic stampede at New Delhi railway station on Saturday, which claimed the lives of 18 passengers, including five children, has raised serious concerns about the railways' crowd management during peak travel times.

Despite Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw's continuous monitoring of live CCTV feeds from a war room at the ministry, ground officials failed to anticipate or control the overwhelming rush of passengers.

The sharp surge in ticket sales for the February 15 journey, with 1,500 tickets sold within an hour, should have been an early warning. However, railway officials did not take preventive measures. A high-level meeting on safety was reportedly held at the ministry level on the day of the stampede, yet the chaos at the station remained unchecked.

With the weekend coinciding with the Mahakumbh, large numbers of pilgrims had travelled to New Delhi, and last-minute announcements of special trains from other stations only added to the confusion. As passengers moved in a frantic scramble from platform 14 to platform 16, a stampede ensued.

A railway staff member at the station confirmed, "In the mad rush, passengers moved from platform 14 to platform 16 in a frantic scramble, ultimately leading to the stampede."