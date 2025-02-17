New Delhi railway station stampede: Delhi Congress approaches NHRC for probe

NEW DELHI: Delhi Congress on Monday filed a complaint with the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) seeking a probe into the stampede at New Delhi railway station where 18 people died and demanding action against the "erring officials".

According to a statement, Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav in his complaint alleged that the tragedy happened due to the irresponsibility of the railway authorities and security forces as they took no step to manage the swelling crowd despite the fact that a large number of passengers bound for Prayagraj to take a holi bath in the Maha Kumbh festival had assembled at the New Delhi station along with hundreds of passengers bound for other destinations by other trains.

However the railway authorities made no arrangement for crowd control in platforms, resulting in the tragic stampede.