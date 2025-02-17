Tight security in place at New Delhi Railway Station after stampede claims 18 lives

NEW DELHI: Tight security measures are in place at the New Delhi Railway Station, prohibiting anyone from loitering on the foot overbridge without a valid reason, an official said on Monday.

A stampede at the New Delhi Railway Station claimed 18 lives on Saturday night, police said.

"We have seen several people waiting or standing on the foot overbridge without any reason, causing delays for other passengers trying to reach different platforms. Now, no one will be allowed to stand on the foot overbridge without a valid reason," a senior officer of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) told PTI.

The officer further said that many trains heading toward Prayagraj will be monitored and teams will also check the number of people on the platforms to avoid any stampede-like situation.

"From platform number 16 to platform number 13, we have deployed security personnel to monitor every train coach and manage heavy rush.

Besides that, emergency response teams will be on standby in case of any requirement," said the officer.