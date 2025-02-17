What does Delhi expect from BJP?

As the sound and the fury of a long and hard-fought election campaign recedes, capital residents still await a new government to take charge, bringing about the necessary changes that they voted for. The BJP emerged undisputed victors, bagging 48 of the 70 seats in the Assembly. Out of power in the capital for the last 27 years, the party has its work cut out, especially after the laundry list of promises that it rolled out in the run up to the polls.

City residents are eager for swift and decisive action on long-standing issues affecting their day-to-day lives. From cleaner streets to safer public transport, uninterrupted water supply to curbing inflation, expectations are high. The first 100 days are critical, setting the tone for governance and signalling whether campaign promises will translate into real change.

Sanitation, women’s safety, and civic infrastructure remain top concerns, with citizens hoping for better waste management, improved law enforcement, and urgent road repairs. With so much at stake, Delhiites are watching closely. Will the new administration rise to the challenge, or will it be business as usual? The coming months will determine whether the capital moves towards a cleaner, safer, and more efficient future.

What a commoner sees in change of guard

With a new party in the driving seat, some residents express hope of better governance. “The mess that AAP made in the past few years needs to be cleared up. I hope the BJP will focus on two major issues: proper and clean water supply, and improving road infrastructure. Additionally, it is imperative that the new government works towards making Delhi safer for women — something the AAP has failed to accomplish,” said 56-year-old Patparganj resident Naresh Tayal.