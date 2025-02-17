What does Delhi expect from BJP?

As the sound and the fury of a long and hard-fought election campaign recedes, capital residents still await a new government to take charge, bringing about the necessary changes that they voted for. The BJP emerged undisputed victors, bagging 48 of the 70 seats in the Assembly. Out of power in the capital for the last 27 years, the party has its work cut out, especially after the laundry list of promises that it rolled out in the run up to the polls.
City residents are eager for swift and decisive action on long-standing issues affecting their day-to-day lives. From cleaner streets to safer public transport, uninterrupted water supply to curbing inflation, expectations are high. The first 100 days are critical, setting the tone for governance and signalling whether campaign promises will translate into real change.
Sanitation, women’s safety, and civic infrastructure remain top concerns, with citizens hoping for better waste management, improved law enforcement, and urgent road repairs. With so much at stake, Delhiites are watching closely. Will the new administration rise to the challenge, or will it be business as usual? The coming months will determine whether the capital moves towards a cleaner, safer, and more efficient future.
What a commoner sees in change of guard
With a new party in the driving seat, some residents express hope of better governance. “The mess that AAP made in the past few years needs to be cleared up. I hope the BJP will focus on two major issues: proper and clean water supply, and improving road infrastructure. Additionally, it is imperative that the new government works towards making Delhi safer for women — something the AAP has failed to accomplish,” said 56-year-old Patparganj resident Naresh Tayal.
Meanwhile, others acknowledged the progress made by the previous government but also expected the BJP to take it a step further. “The AAP government has devoted much focus on education and rebuilding of government schools, which is one area where they have done something right. However, there is still a significant shortage of teachers, and a proper study schedule is lacking. We urge the BJP to focus on the education sector in Delhi, making it more stable and systematic. Another pressing issue we want the BJP to address is the problem of slums and the challenges faced by people living there. We want the BJP administration to improve their living conditions, ensuring access to proper hygiene, clean water supply, and safe drinking water — areas where AAP has unfortunately failed,” said Shreshtha Raj, resident of Laxmi Nagar.
What women stand to gain
The women electorate in Delhi, in keeping with trends observed nationwide, were in the political limelight. At the height of campaigning, every party made its share of promises to women voters. Direct benefit transfer or freebies — parties tried to one up each other as they tried to woo women to vote in their favour. When AAP promised Rs 2,100 under the Mahila Samman Yojna, BJP just had to raise the bar to Rs 2,500. Rs 21,000 for pregnant women, increased pensions for widows — the BJP listed. Congress, too, has promised Rs 2,500 under the Pyaari Didi Yojana.
Even the Prime Minister, who just wouldn’t be left out of election rallies despite all his pressing administrative duties, promised women the first pay out of Rs 2,500 by International Women’s Day. Meanwhile, the AAP went around distributing enrolment forms for the Mahila Samman scheme, promising the cash rollout.
With change of guard, women expressed hope that their Rs 2,500/month is in the pipeline. However, there are lots of other issues they would want the new government to look at.
Shweta Shrivastava, a Yamuna Vihar resident (Ghonda constituency), says women safety should be a priority, sharing her day-to-day apprehension of travelling by herself. She says she chooses private cabs rather than public transport.
“DTC buses, autos, shared vehicles are not really safe. I prefer cabs despite the high cost. Even metro is not hassle-free as it is mostly crowded. Something needs to be done on a priority basis to address such issues. I expect some concrete decisions from the upcoming government so women, especially working women, can travel conveniently. With this in mind, we voted for a change,” she says.
Krishna Nagar resident Kanchan Sharma echoes a similar sentiment, saying women’s safety is a major issue in Delhi. There are dark spots everywhere, without streetlights, or surveillance or police presence; even public transport often feels unsafe, Kanchan says.
Secondly, spiralling prices of essential commodities are also a major concern for woman like. “Prices of food and other kitchen items are skyrocketing. The next government must think to provide some relief to women who are facing hardships in their day-to-day lives in running their household,” she adds.
Resident associations bank on urgent civic reforms
Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) across the capital have laid out a set of immediate demands to be met by the incoming government, calling for immediate action on civic issues that impact everyday lives. Atul Goyal, president of United Residents Joint Action (URJA), emphasised the need for swift interventions within the first 100 days, urging the administration to demonstrate its commitment to governance through concrete measures.
“The condition of colony roads, peripheral roads, and main roads has deteriorated significantly due to potholes, making commuting hazardous. Immediate repairs must be undertaken,” Goyal said. He also flagged unsafe conditions of walkways, highlighting the need for repairs and the replacement of broken covers over trenches, drainage and sewer lines to prevent accidents.
RWAs have also raised concerns about sanitation and waste management. “Garbage and debris dumped along roadsides need urgent removal, and sewerage desilting should begin immediately. The government must also act swiftly to control the open flow of sewage from manholes, which poses severe health risks,” Goyal said.
Another major demand rising from the RWA corner is regulation of e-rickshaws and autos, particularly around metro stations, where they contribute to traffic congestion. “Unregulated e-rickshaws have become a menace, creating jams outside metro stations. The government must enforce stricter regulations,” Goyal asserted.
Parking management, he added, needs to be reviewed, with performance of contractors’ monitored closely by RWAs and Metro Traders Associations. Proper enforcement of parking regulations on roads is also essential to curb unauthorised occupation of public spaces.
Apart from these concerns, RWAs have called for immediate financial relief to vulnerable sections of society. “Funds for senior citizen centers and pending pensions should be disbursed without delay,” Goyal said.
He also stressed the need for humane yet effective solutions to relocate beggar settlements under metro lines and bridges, ensuring public spaces remain accessible while providing necessary rehabilitation.
To enhance administrative transparency and accountability, RWAs demand each government department to publish its action plan, including timelines and contact details of responsible officials, in the public domain. Additionally, they have urged reconstitution of ward, assembly, zone, and police station-level development committees to monitor the execution of government initiatives at the ground level.
While these demands focus on immediate concerns, RWAs also emphasised the need for long-term policy measures addressing air pollution, Yamuna contamination, health, education, and social infrastructure.
City villages demand 'native’ chief minister
City villages, which played a crucial role in ensuring BJP victory in the Assembly polls by unanimously backing the party, demanded the Delhi Chief Minister be chosen from among MLAs representing their areas. They argue that this would shift the focus towards long-overdue development of the rural belt.
Chaudhary Surender Solanki, head of Palam 360 Khap villages, said the next govt should select a Chief Minister from Delhi’s native population to address long-standing neglect endured by city villages. He pointed out that since 1996, no leader from these areas has held the top administrative position, leaving villages in a state worse than slums despite their historical significance.
“Electing a CM from the native community would bring a deeper understanding of the areas’ grievances and ensure dedicated efforts toward its development. Irony is, a shiny Delhi stands on the land of 360 villages, while the state in these villages goes from bad to worse. There should be a separate master plan to develop the land in these villages so that employment and civic facilities can be generated here. Before elections, PM Modi and Home minister Amit Shah ensured they will make villages of the national capital smart; residents are looking forward to it,” he said.
Legal Fraternity seeks Protection, Welfare
A cornerstone of the justice system, legal practitioners themselves face increasing challenges in their trade, including threats to their safety, amendments that undermine professional autonomy, and inadequate welfare provisions. Demanding that the new government uphold the dignity and effectiveness of the legal profession, lawyers called for immediate action on three critical issues concerning their field.
Advocate Rajiv Tehlan said enforcement of the Advocate Protection Act should be a priority of the incoming government, as advocates often face undue threats, intimidation, and violence while performing professional duties. Enforcement of Advocate Protection Act is essential to ensure safety, security, and independence in representing justice without external threats or coercion, the lawyer asserts.
The Advocates Act serves as the foundation of the legal profession’s regulatory framework. Any amendments that weaken its provisions or compromise the independence of lawyers must be halted as such changes diminish their rights and professional autonomy, threatening the very principle of fair representation, the legal fraternity emphasised, saying they stand united against any dilution of these protections.
Enhancing welfare benefits for advocates and their families should be considered urgently as they dedicate their lives to serving justice, often without adequate welfare support, Tehlan emphasised.
“We urge enhancement of existing medical insurance policy from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh and life insurance coverage from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 25 lakh. Additionally, parents of advocates should be included in the mediclaim scheme to ensure comprehensive healthcare for legal professionals and their families,” he said.
Strongly urging the new government to address their pleas, the lawyer said, “We are an integral pillar of democracy. Ensuring our protection, professional rights, and necessary welfare benefits is not just an obligation but a necessity for a just society. We urge the authorities to act decisively on these pressing issues to strengthen the legal profession, thus strengthening the rule of law in our country.”
Advocate Vineet Jindal, secretary of the North Delhi Lawyer Association, while underscoring the key deliverables that people expect from the yet-to-be-constituted government, said, “Delhi expects a government that delivers on these crucial aspects with accountability and efficiency. The first 100 days should set the foundation for long-term development. People will be watching closely — hoping for a city that is cleaner, safer, and more livable.”