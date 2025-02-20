CM Rekha Gupta approves Ayushman Bharat scheme, clears path for pending CAG reports in Delhi assembly

NEW DELHI: Just hours after taking office, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta held a one-hour meeting with the council of ministers on Thursday evening, where she approved the rollout of the Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme, which had been refused by the previous Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government.

Gupta also announced that the 14 pending CAG reports would be tabled in the upcoming session of the Delhi Assembly.

These reports include details of large-scale overspending, with one particular CAG report revealing major financial mismanagement in the renovation of the Delhi Chief Minister’s official residence at 6 Flag Staff Road.

Originally budgeted at Rs 7.61 crore in 2020, the project’s cost surged to Rs 33.66 crore by April 2022, marking an increase of 342 per cent. Both the BJP and Congress have used the findings to criticise former CM Arvind Kejriwal for alleged misuse of public funds during his tenure.