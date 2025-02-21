BJP government to 'upgrade' Mohalla Clinics as Aarogya Mandirs with Ayurvedic facilities

NEW DELHI: After forming the cabinet, the newly-elected CM Rekha Gupta-led government in the city is all set to overhaul the healthcare system of Delhi.

With the implementation of Ayushman Bharat as among the first decisions, the new government has now decided to "upgrade" Aam Aadmi Party's flagship Mohalla Clinics into Urban Ayushman Arogya Mandirs (AAMs) as modern primary healthcare centres adding Ayurveda facilities there.

According to a document accessed by TNIE, the health department has drafted a proposal to rebrand the Aam Aadmi Party's flagship Mohalla Clinics as Ayushman Arogya Mandirs.

The department has laid out a plan to upgrade existing Mohalla Clinics into Urban Arogya Ayushman Mandirs under the Ayushman Bharat Infrastructure Mission Scheme (PM-BHIM). The target is to establish 1,139 such centres, including the conversion of 553 existing Mohalla Clinics and the construction of 413 new ones.

Furthermore, all eleven districts in Delhi will have one model Ayushman Arogya Mandirs each, and the initiative will extend to dispensaries under both the Delhi government and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi.