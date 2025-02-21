Cop reply to child welfare panel today

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police’s investigating officer (IO) is set to file a report before the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) on Friday regarding the alleged sexual assault of a five-year-old girl by a Class 12 student of the same city school, sources informed this newspaper.

The alleged accused is the son of a Kenyan diplomat posted in New Delhi, and the incident allegedly took place in August last year.

With diplomatic immunity shielding the accused from immediate legal action, the MEA has formally requested the Kenyan Embassy to waive his immunity, paving the way for a proper investigation.

“The IO will submit the report before CWC by Friday,” sources close to the probe said, adding the police ability to proceed hinges on the Kenyan government’s approval.