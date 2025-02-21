Three-day Delhi Assembly Session from February 24; 14 pending CAG reports to be tabled

NEW DELHI: Delhi Assembly is set to begin its first three-day session from February 24 with 14 pending Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) reports on the previous Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government's performance will also be tabled. According to the MLAs of the newly constituted government, reports will be tabled on February 25.

The 14 CAG pending reports are State Finances Audit Report, Performance Audit on Prevention and Mitigation of Vehicular Air Pollution in Delhi, Revenue, Economic, Social and General Sectors & PSUs, Finance Accounts, Appropriation Accounts, Performance Audit Report on Children in Need of Care and Protection, State Finances Audit Report, Finance Accounts, Appropriation Accounts, Performance Audit on Regulation and Supply of Liquor in Delhi, State Finances Audit Report, Public Health Infrastructure and Management of Health Services, Performance Audit Report on Functioning of Delhi Transport Corporation and Revenue, Economic, Social and General Sectors & PSUs and Performance Audit of the Department of H&FW and Compliance Audit.

This comes after newly sworn-in Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced on Thursday, that 14 pending reports from the CAG, allegedly withheld by the previous AAP government, will be tabled in the first session under the new BJP-led administration.

“In the first cabinet meeting, it was decided to hold a three-day Assembly session on 24th, 25th and 27th February. First of all, a pro-tem Speaker will be appointed by the LG. He (pro-tem Speaker) will chair the House and all 70 members will take oath (as MLAs) in the Assembly. Senior leader Arvinder Singh Lovely would be the Pro-tem Speaker of the House. Pro-tem Speaker is a temporary Speaker who conducts House proceedings for a limited period and till the election of the full-time Speaker. After that Speaker and Deputy Speaker will be elected. The first agenda after this is the CAG report. The report has already been received by the Speaker's office. So, the first agenda is to table the CAG report and hold discussion on it after the election of Speaker and Deputy Speaker,” Rohini MLA Vijender Gupta said.