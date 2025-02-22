Atishi writes to CM Rekha Gupta over promise of Rs 2,500 monthly aid for women, BJP slams AAP

NEW DELHI: AAP leader Atishi Saturday wrote to Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, seeking a meeting with her to discuss the issue of providing Rs 2,500 monthly aid to women as promised by the BJP during the poll campaign.

In a letter to the chief minister, Atishi sought to know why the scheme was not approved by the BJP government in its first cabinet meeting despite the prime minister's promise.

She has sought a meeting with CM Gupta on February 23.

However, Delhi BJP media department head Praveen Shankar Kapoor said the former chief minister should not worry about it as the BJP will fulfil its promise.

"You as the finance minister had proposed in the 2024-25 budget to pay Rs 1,000 to women and also got forms filled for it. Yet not a single penny was disbursed," he said in a post on X.