ECI releases final voters list ahead of Delhi assembly polls

NEW DELHI: Ahead of the Delhi assembly elections, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday released the updated final electoral rolls.
The data shows that a little over 1.55 crore names figure in the latest voters’ list with January 1, 2025, as the qualifying date.
According to the electoral data released by the ECI through the Chief Electoral Officer of Delhi, the updated electoral rolls marked a 5 per cent increase over 1.48 crore voters (including service voters) registered in 2020.
It also marked a 1.09 per cent increase from the draft electoral roll published on October 29.
In a statement the ECO said, “According to the final electoral roll, the total number of registered voters stands at 1,55,24,858, out of which 83,49,645 are male, 71,73,952 female and 1,261 third gender voters.”
"Moreover, there was an addition of 1,67,329 votes which included of 70,873 male voters, 96,426 females and 30 third-gender voters", the CEO also said.
It has also been found that there has been a reduction in the gender gap by four points, the Elector-Population ratio increased by two points and 52, 554 first-electors (18-19 age group) were added during Special Summary Revision (SSR) 2025 from the date of draft publication.
The poll body received 1, 35,089 Form-6 (new registration), 69,177 Form-7 (objection-Deletion) and 83,825 Form-8 (Shifting of Residence) from October 29 to November 28.
"An unprecedented rush of form-6 (new voter registration) was noticed since December 16. Over 5.1 lakh applications were received in Delhi and it needed greater scrutiny. Hence, directions are issued to all EROs to scrutinise every form strictly as per the ECI guidelines", he added.
The CEO in the statement said, so far, eight FIRs have been filed against 24 people for submission of false, tampered documents for obtaining voter ID.
As per the poll official, the Vikaspuri constituency in West Delhi has the highest numbers with 4, 62,184 voters while Delhi Cantt in South West Delhi has the lowest numbers at 78,893.
As per the final electoral roll, 2,08,302 voters are in 18-19 years of age , 25,89,780 in 20-29 years, 41,74,823 in 30-39 years, 36,44,639 in 40-49 years, 24,62,994 in 50-59 years, 13,77,909 in 60-69 years, 7,89,190 in 70-79 yrs group and 2,77,221 are over 80 years old.