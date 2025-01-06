ECI releases final voters list ahead of Delhi assembly polls

NEW DELHI: Ahead of the Delhi assembly elections, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday released the updated final electoral rolls.

The data shows that a little over 1.55 crore names figure in the latest voters’ list with January 1, 2025, as the qualifying date.

According to the electoral data released by the ECI through the Chief Electoral Officer of Delhi, the updated electoral rolls marked a 5 per cent increase over 1.48 crore voters (including service voters) registered in 2020.

It also marked a 1.09 per cent increase from the draft electoral roll published on October 29.