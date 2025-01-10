Delhi polls: Congress eyes final line-up this weekend, Rahul to launch high-voltage campaign on January 13

NEW DELHI: Delhi Congress is gearing up to intensify its campaign for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections. Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi is all set to kick off a high-voltage campaign through a mega rally in Seelampur on Monday.

AICC in-charge of Delhi election Qazi Nizamuddin said the candidates for the remaining 22 seats are likely to be announced by this weekend, winding up the name list for all 70 constituencies.

"We are awaiting the official permission from the election commission to hold Rahul Gandhi's programme. Meanwhile, the final list can come up anytime in a couple of days," he told TNIE.

So far, the Congress has declared 48 candidates, with 21 names announced in the first list and 26 in the second list.

Alka Lamba was fielded against Delhi CM Atishi from Kalkaji the previous week, while discussions are ongoing for the remaining seats.