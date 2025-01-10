Delhi polls: Congress eyes final line-up this weekend, Rahul to launch high-voltage campaign on January 13

NEW DELHI: Delhi Congress is gearing up to intensify its campaign for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections. Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi is all set to kick off a high-voltage campaign through a mega rally in Seelampur on Monday.
AICC in-charge of Delhi election Qazi Nizamuddin said the candidates for the remaining 22 seats are likely to be announced by this weekend, winding up the name list for all 70 constituencies.
"We are awaiting the official permission from the election commission to hold Rahul Gandhi's programme. Meanwhile, the final list can come up anytime in a couple of days," he told TNIE.
So far, the Congress has declared 48 candidates, with 21 names announced in the first list and 26 in the second list.
Alka Lamba was fielded against Delhi CM Atishi from Kalkaji the previous week, while discussions are ongoing for the remaining seats.
According to party sources, deliberations for constituencies like Harinagar, Timarpur, and Model Town are still underway.
SKB Singh and Prem Sharma are being considered for Harinagar, while Pankaj Pushkar, Ashok Bhasin, and Jitinder Bhagel are in contention for Timarpur. Meanwhile, Kunwar Karan Singh, Aman Sharma, and Akanksha Ola are among the frontrunners for Model Town.
The party’s leadership is also exploring the inclusion of disgruntled leaders from rival parties, including the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the BJP. This strategy aims to not only field strong candidates but also attract a new voter base from these leaders' supporters.
According to sources, the third list will prioritize women and grassroots leaders from rural backgrounds to ensure a balance of social and regional representation.
This move is aimed at strengthening the party’s hold in rural areas and appealing to women voters, a demographic the Congress is keen to mobilize.
Party sources said the delay in announcing the third list is reportedly due to the party’s emphasis on selecting winnable candidates.
Senior leaders are conducting thorough assessments to finalize candidates who can strengthen the party’s prospects in each constituency.
The grand old party is hopeful that these strategic moves, combined with the energy of Rahul Gandhi’s public meeting in Seelampur, will bolster its campaign and enhance its chances in the upcoming elections.