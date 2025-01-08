Delhi Assembly polls: Out of 5.1 lakh voter registration applications in 20 days, nearly 70 per cent are women

NEW DELHI: Between December 16 and January 6, the Chief Electoral Office (CEO) of Delhi received an "unprecedented" 5.1 lakh applications for new voter registration, of which nearly 3.4 lakh—two-thirds—were filed by women, poll officials told this newspaper.

This indicates a direct correlation between the sudden surge in new voter registrations and the populist cash schemes for women promised by political parties.

A senior official confirmed that, in certain assembly constituencies, female applicants for new voter registrations accounted for over 70 percent. “In West Delhi, we observed a sharp surge in new voter registrations, with women comprising more than 70% of the applicants in several assemblies,” the official stated.