Delhi

Delhi sees record surge in voter registration amid cash schemes for women

CEO officials attributed the spike to the Aam Aadmi Party's Mukhya Mantri Mahila Samman Yojna.
Ashish Srivastava
Updated on
NEW DELHI: The Chief Electoral Office (CEO) in Delhi on Monday reported an 'unprecedented' surge in voter registration forms, with over 5 lakh submissions in the past 20 days.

It is equivalent to the total forms typically received in an entire year. 

CEO officials attributed the spike to the Aam Aadmi Party's Mukhya Mantri Mahila Samman Yojna (MMMSY) which promises Rs 2,100 monthly assistance to registered women voters.

The scheme has garnered significant public attention ever since it was announced by the party recently.

The officials said that they expect the trend to continue as the Congress unveiled a similar scheme earlier in the day while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is also expected to come out with a Direct Bank Transfer (DBT) scheme. 

Congress on Monday announced 'Pyari Didi Yojana', promising monthly financial assistance of Rs 2,500 to women if voted to power in Delhi.

Election officers have been directed to prioritize the scrutiny of all such forms submitted in the past one month.

The voter registration spree began on December 16 with the poll body receiving 5.1 lakh Form-6 applications since that date.

"This trend of unprecedented increase of form-6 and that too after 20 days of last date of receiving claims and objections is unexpected and needs greater scrutiny," the Delhi's poll body stated.

“This volume, typically seen over a year, has been logged in just three weeks. The timing coincides with the announcement of DBT schemes. There is a possibility of forged documents being used to secure benefits," a senior official said.

"We are conducting 100 per cent field verification to identify eligible applicants. Stringent actions are being taken against those submitting fake documents for voter registration," he added.

Till now, the poll body has lodged eight FIRs against 24 people for submission of false documents to obtain voter ID cards. 

Aam Aadmi Party
Mukhya Mantri Mahila Samman Yojna
Direct Bank Transfer

