Delhi sees record surge in voter registration amid cash schemes for women

NEW DELHI: The Chief Electoral Office (CEO) in Delhi on Monday reported an 'unprecedented' surge in voter registration forms, with over 5 lakh submissions in the past 20 days.

It is equivalent to the total forms typically received in an entire year.

CEO officials attributed the spike to the Aam Aadmi Party's Mukhya Mantri Mahila Samman Yojna (MMMSY) which promises Rs 2,100 monthly assistance to registered women voters.

The scheme has garnered significant public attention ever since it was announced by the party recently.

The officials said that they expect the trend to continue as the Congress unveiled a similar scheme earlier in the day while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is also expected to come out with a Direct Bank Transfer (DBT) scheme.

Congress on Monday announced 'Pyari Didi Yojana', promising monthly financial assistance of Rs 2,500 to women if voted to power in Delhi.

Election officers have been directed to prioritize the scrutiny of all such forms submitted in the past one month.