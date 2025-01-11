BJP releases second list of 29 candidates for Delhi Assembly polls; fields Kapil Mishra from Karawal Nagar

NEW DELHI: A week after releasing the first list of candidates, the BJP has unveiled its much-awaited second list of 29 candidates for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections.

The saffron party has fielded Kapil Mishra and Harish Khurana for the crucial elections in the national capital, from Karawal Nagar and Moti Nagar, respectively.

The party has also nominated Raj Karan Khatri from Narela, Surya Prakash Khatri from Timarpur, Gajendra Daral from Mundka, Bajrang Shukla from Kirari, Karan Singh Karma from Sultanpur Majra, Karnail Singh from Shakur Basti, and Tilak Ram Gupta from Trinagar.