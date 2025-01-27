Coaching centre deaths: Delhi HC grants bail to basement co-owners

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has granted bail to the co-owners of a building's basement having a coaching centre where three civil services aspirants drowned in July, 2024.

Justice Sanjeev Narula prima facie found merit in the accused's contention that their role was limited to being owners of property where the incident occurred and there was no material to indicate an "angle" of corruption at this stage.

The judge held it was a "fit case" for relief to the accused persons, who were on interim bail in the matter.

"On a prima facie view, (the court) finds merit in the contention that the role of the applicants was limited to being owners of property where the incident occurred.

Moreover, the investigation regarding the aspect of corruption, is stated to be pending on the end of the CBI," the court said.

The order, passed on January 21, however, observed there was "no material placed on record" either in the status report or otherwise to indicate an angle of corruption against them.