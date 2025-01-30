Kejriwal says CEC indulging in ‘dirty politics’ amid EC nudge

The poll panel sought further clarification on several points, seeking a response by 11 am on January 31, 2025, failing which action would be initiated.

At a press meet, Kejriwal threw down a challenge at the poll panel saying he would send three bottles of Yamuna water to Kumar and other commissioners to drink the “high-ammonia” water. He alleged the CEC of acting in favour of the BJP by turning a blind eye to malpractice.

The AAP chief claimed he suspects that he would be arrested in the next two days and history will never forgive Kumar for the damage he has inflicted on democratic system.

“Cash is being openly distributed, but they fail to see it. Every day, blankets are being distributed. But they don’t notice this. We even pointed out whose house is being used to store the money, yet they turn a blind eye,” Kejriwal said.