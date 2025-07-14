Failure to execute ban on the ELVs dents government image

In the nation’s political history it’s not very often that the head of the state, that is the Governor, issues a reprimand to the head of the government, which is the Chief Minister. Though in the present polarised political environment such instances are getting noticed but it’s rarest of rare to see a missive being sent to a BJP chief minister as in the case of Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena writing to CM Rekha Gupta.

Saxena criticized the policy to ban End-of-Life-Vehicles (ELVs) as ‘irrational’, stressing challenges it posed, be it legal or socio-economic. He underlined the emotional and financial burden on citizens forced to dispose of well-maintained vehicles solely based on age criteria. Saxena urged the Delhi government to reconsider the policy and file a review petition with the Supreme Court to seek an evenly poised approach.

The ban was imposed ostensibly to combat Delhi’s severe air pollution, following the directive of the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), which ordered non fuelling of ELVs—diesel vehicles over 10 years old and petrol vehicles over 15 years old—starting July 1, 2025.This ban came to implement orders from the National Green Tribunal and the Supreme Court. The apex court did not mention a deadline but has mandated the phasing out of older, more polluting vehicles.

The problem came in when the government on the direction of CAQM decided on a polluting vehicle on the basis of its age. The policy intended to utilize Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) systems at fuel stations to identify and restrict these ELVs from refuelling. Since this ban came into vogue without a sufficient notice period, it immediately invited a huge public backlash.

More than the notice period, the government machinery itself did not look prepared to implement the ban. There was incomplete deployment of ANPR systems,without ensuring their full operational readiness led to enforcement challenges and public confusion.